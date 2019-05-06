Zanu-PF tips ANC

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

An 11-member Zanu-PF delegation is in South Africa to observe tomorrow’s elections.

The team is led by the party’s secretary for Finance Cde Patrick Chinamasa and has been assigned by President Mnangagwa to represent the ruling party and the country.

They are monitoring the pre-election processes and the elections themselves.

The team of observers attended an ANC “Siyanqoba” star rally at Ellis Park on Sunday.

The ruling party’s secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo, who is part of the delegation, said the South African ruling party was poised for victory.

“The ANC could be heading for a victory and the rally was a huge success, sending a clear message of dominance. The atmosphere around is calm and peaceful,” Cde Khaya Moyo said yesterday.

Zanu PF deputy secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Lewis Matutu also commended the ANC youth league for their mobilisation efforts.

“The ANC youth league has done a lot of mobilisation for the party and they are in control of their structures from top to bottom,” Cde Matutu said.

Other senior officials that make up the delegation include Cdes Amon Murwira and Sithembiso Nyoni.

Incumbent President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the ANC in tomorrow’s elections against his main challenger Mr Mmusi Maimane of the Democratic Alliance seeking to retain the party’s majority status and get a full term in office after assuming office in February last year, following the resignation of former President Jacob Zuma.

Opinion polls show that the ruling ANC will win with approximately 60 percent of the vote.

Like this: Like Loading...