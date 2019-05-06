Fresh trouble for Chivayo as State seeks joint charge with bribe receiver

CONTROVERSIAL businessman, Wicknell Chivayo’s court woes are refusing to go away after the State indicated it now wants to jointly charged him with Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) former board chairperson, Stanely Kazhanje.

Kazhanje stands accused of receiving a US$10 000 bribe from the Intrateck director.

Chivayo is facing bribery charges after he purportedly paid US$10 000 to Kazhanje so that he could facilitate the approval of the Gwanda Solar project contract for his company Intatrek Zimbabwe.

Prosecutor Brian Vito said what’s left is for the State to subpoena Kazhanje.

“We are seeking a postponement of the matter to May 21 for trial. Investigations are complete but we need time to serve Kazhanje who is going to be the third accused with summons,” said Vito.

Chivayo’s lawyer Advocate Slyvester Hashiti did not oppose the application.

Kazhanje is already on trial on allegations of concealing his interests in the US$10 000 transaction he allegedly received from Chivayo.

The State had initially dropped the bribery charge when his trial commenced.

According to the State sometime in 2013, ZPC called for bids for construction of the Gwanda Solar Project and Chivayo responded through his company.

The court heard that on October 22, 2015 Kazhanje convened a board meeting and directed ZPC to sign the deal with Intratrek Zimbabwe despite its failure to provide a bank guarantee.

On January 21, 2016 Chivayo and his company reportedly transferred US$10 000 to Kazhanje’s personal bank account.

The State alleges that the US$10 000 bribe influenced Kazhanje to sway the ZPC board to pass resolutions in favour of Intratrek Zimbabwe in connection with the ZPC contract.

Meanwhile, the trial of former Information Communication Technology (ICT) Minister Supa Mandiwanzira who is accused of appointing his personal assistant to the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) board was moved to Tuesday.

Mandiwanzira was recently ‘acquitted’ of another criminal abuse of office charge. However, a top prosecutor Edmore Nyazamba has since been arrested and charged with criminal abuse of dut,y after he reportedly slept on the job and allowed the former Cabinet Minister to be set free. – New Zim

