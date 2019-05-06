Mnangagwa remembers Tsvangirai, appeals to Chamisa’s conscience

President Emmerson Mnangagwa addressing opposition party members at state house 6 February 2019 (Lovejoy Mutongwiza/263Chat)

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has once again appealed to opposition leader Nelson Chamisa to join his dialogue platform in order to move the country forward.

The Zanu PF leader on Sunday, took to social media with a message on Twitter subtly aimed at Chamisa, a day after the MDC leader declared he would drag him to the negotiating table “screaming and kicking.”

“Today as we remember Morgan and his contribution to the nation, let us all choose to live the values which he embodied, unity, dialogue and patriotism.

“Only by working together, irrespective of party, ethnicity or totem can we build a peaceful and prosperous Zimbabwe,” said Mnangagwa.

In his address to party supporters who attended Tsvangirai’s memorial at his rural Buhera home Saturday, Chamisa said he was not going to compromise describing Mnangagwa’s current dialogue in which he has invited all candidates to last year’s elections as child’s play.

“There must be dialogue between the MDC and Zanu PF. We want dialogue between Mnangagwa and us. If we don’t do that, all what is taking place with other parties is a waste of time.

“Dialogue is the only answer and we said if Mnangagwa continues to refuse dialogue, we are going to show you the law and show to you who has power,” the youthful leader said.

He added, “We have the people, no one voted for Mnangagwa, he was just installed, and you know that. He was installed by the Constitutional Court, not you (people).

“On this issue, we are not mistaken. Even if it means being tough, no matter what happens, when we are done, the country has to move forward and we must have a legitimate government.

“As soon we are done with our congress, I will go regional and ask them to come and help us solve this issue. The direction we are taking is to move this country forward.

“Let us have dialogue and if you don’t want dialogue, we are going to drag you to the table, kicking and screaming.” – NewZim

