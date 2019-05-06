Celine Dion says she’s not a style icon, and prefers to “play” with fashion instead

Celine Dion

Celine Dion doesn’t consider herself a “fashion icon” and opened up about her own personal style and admitted that she like’s to “play” with the way she dresses and “borrow a character”.

Image result for Celine Dion, fashion

Image result for Celine Dion, fashion

Related image

Related image

Related image

Related image

Related image

Related image

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR