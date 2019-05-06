JUST IN: Cop inserts egg into privates

Nyore Madzianike Senior Reporter

MUTARE High Court judge justice Hlekani Mwayera has called for investigations into allegations that a police constable based in Manicaland inserted an egg into the privates of a 14-year-old girl to ascertain whether she was still a virgin while handling a rape case.

Cst Rosemary Nyamukondiwa is also alleged to have assaulted the girl forcing her to disclose the name of the man who allegedly sexually attacked her. Justice Mwayera said Cst Nyamukondiwa should be charged with aggravated indecent assault if it is proved that she inserted an egg into the teenage girl’s privates.

“That assertion ought to be investigated for if it happened then the perpetrator should be charged for aggravated indecent assault,” she said.

More to follow…

Like this: Like Loading...