Zim women in winning start

By Freeman Makopa

The Zimbabwe women’s national cricket team made a fine start to the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s World T-20 Africa qualifier after beating Mozambique by 163 runs at Old Hararians Sports Club in Harare yesterday.

Sharne Mayers scored a half century as Zimbabwe posted an impressive 198 for 3 in their 20 overs, while in reply the tourists only manage a 35 before they were bowled out in 19.2 overs.

Mayers hit 62 off 45 balls before, going for a big hit, she was bowled by Isabel Chuma, the score then was 162 for 2 in the 17th over.

Chipo Mugeri had the second highest run tally for Zimbabwe with 37, while opener Modester Mupachikwa scored 29.

Mary-Anne Musonda and Josephine Nkomo were on 19 and 12 not out, respecticvely.

None of the Mozambique batters managed doule figures and their highest run scorer was Fatima Guirrugo who made seven runs.

On the bowling side Nkomo took 2 for 7, while Precious Marange and Mazvishaya each had 2 for 5.

In the other match yesterday, Namibia beat Kenya by 39 runs. Namibia batted first to make 117 for 6 in their allotted 20 overs, while in reply Kenya only managed 78.

Like this: Like Loading...