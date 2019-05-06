Gweru partners Holiday Inn to build hotel

Stephen Chadenga

Gweru City Council has partnered Holiday Inn to construct a hotel in the Midlands capital, a senior council official has said.

Acting finance director Owen Masimba said the local authority was working on the lease agreement on the land that is to be given to Holiday Inn for the project.

“Council is working on the development of a world-class Holiday Inn Hotel Express,” Masimba said last week during a meeting to review the city’s budget.

“Right now we are at the land lease stage and once we finish working on the lease agreement, the project is expected to start. The construction of the hotel will have downstream effects

that will benefit the city.”

Masimba said the building of the hotel was part of the city’s strategy to promote tourism.

Noting that Gweru was central to the country, but lacked world-class accommodation facilities to host delegates, he said: “Gweru is central and many people have shown interest to hold their conferences and other meetings in the city, but when they enquire about accommodation facilities that is when they end up choosing Harare, Bulawayo and other resort towns such as Victoria Falls.”

The Midlands capital is home to a number of tourist attractions which include the world renowned Antelope Park wildlife sanctuary.

