Macheso pulls crowds in Mvurwi

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

SUNGURA kingpin Alick Macheso’s fans from all over Mashonaland Central braved the cold weather on Friday and packed Shamwari Joe Hotel’s open space in Mvurwi to dance the night away.

Macheso, who had last visited the farming town last year, received an idol’s welcome from his legions of fans, many of them coming from all over the province in farm trucks.

Some fans, who spoke to NewsDay Life & Style, said despite the economic hardships, they could not resist travelling from far and wide to watch the sungura guru live on stage as he rarely performed in the province.

Others said the cold weather preceeding the winter season was not enough to deter them, with many coming from Centenary, Guruve, Chiweshe, Glendale and Bindura.

Masline Lija from Glendale said it was a privilege to have Macheso in the province.

“This is really a privilege to have Macheso in our province for the weekend since different provinces of the nation are also wishing to have him every weekend. l am sure you can tell by the crowd that he is really the man of the moment,” she said.

There was heavy police presence to ensure peace and order after a number of shows in the town in the recent past had turned violent and seen several people arrested.

Meanwhile, Macheso and the Ochestra Mberikwazvo performed in Mt Darwin on Saturday where he also pulled another huge crowd before wrapping up his weekend gigs with a family show at Club Las Vegas in Harare.

