Chapungu fly past Mushowani

CHAPUNGU . . . . . . . . (2)2

MUSHOWANI . . . . . . (1)1

Chapungu took another step towards their target of a top four finish as they claimed an impressive win over a battling Mushowani side at Mandava Stadium yesterday.

Mushowani remain winless together with bottom of the log side Bulawayo Chiefs as well as Highlanders.

Chapungu now sit on 10 points after five games.

Yesterday the visiting side, Mushowani started the game on the front-foot with some promising moves.

Forward Clemence Zimondi deservedly set them on their way with a cool finish after four minutes.

Their lead only lasted until the 15th minute when Edington Chirape levelled the score, connecting home a pin-point pass from Nigel Hunga.

Chapungu then seized control of the match after they were awarded a penalty when Mushowani captain Clive Dzingayi handled the ball in the box on the half hour mark.

Allen Tavariswa made no mistake to thrust the hosts ahead.

Chapungu had a rather cagey second half, as they sat deep in their own half protecting what they had.

“Thank God we scored the important goals, but I was not impressed with the team’s perfomance because we were always playing second fiddle to Mushowani, said Chapungu coach Rodwell

Dhlakama.

“They (Mushowani) are a good side, but tough luck. For us now the target is to keep this form and I know it will not be easy, but we will fight.”

Teams

Chapungu: Shumba T, Gumbo P, Mugoniwa H,Kwaramba C, Mbavarira B, Muzanenhamo E, Nyoni I( P Khumbula 75), Chirape E( M Mavuto 63), Tavarwisa A( Marufu P 75), Mugoni B, Hunga N

Mushowani: Makainganwa H, Muvuti S( Kamanga D 64), Doley M, Mafirenyika E, Tafa W, Dzingayi C, Phiri B, Tulani J( Chiramba P 64), Zimondi C (Chikwerengwe S 82),

E Katema

