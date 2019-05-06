Mhere opens up on new album

BY DEMETRIA MANYONGA

TRENDING gospel musician Mathias Mhere says he has gone evangelical in his forthcoming album Greater than Solomon, themed largely on the subject of repentance and salvation which is set for release on May 31.

The album — which is Mhere’s eighth offering — will be accompanied by two videos, the musician told NewsDay Life & Style.

“The album was inspired by salvation and repentance. It will inspire a lot of people to be born again and I will release it together with two videos for songs Mai John and Jericho,” he said.

Mhere said he was excited by the album, which will be a fusion of old and new sound as the musician seeks to attract more fans.

“The album is a mixture of sounds. There is the old Mhere as well as the new Mhere and we are also bringing in Skeffa Chimoto from Malawi on this new album,” he said.

Chimoto features on the song, Nyika Dzibatane, which speaks of unity among nations, while Bosvo of Mbungo Stars features on the track, Chipanga Mazano.

Leaving no stone unturned in his bid to present a top quality album, Mhere roped some of the country’s finest producers in the mould of Oskid, Lyton Ngolomi, Maselo, Tatenda Viali and Macdonald “Mac Dee” Chidavaenzi.

Mhere, who released his seventh album, Panogara Nyasha, last year, said the quick succession of albums was simply meant to satisfy his fans.

“I am not affected by the fact that l quickly release an album after another because my fans are the ones who would be wanting new songs and l do not want to disappoint them which is why l release and most of them would have done well on the market,” he said.

The new album carries songs Hembe Yemubhero, Chipanga Mazano, Tizarurire, Mai John, Waikuda Nyika, Kamushini, Jakuchichi, Mukombe Uyu and Nyika Dzibatane.

