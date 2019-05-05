Ruling party delegation off to China

Kuda Bwititi Chief Reporter

A high-powered Zanu-PF delegation led by national party chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri yesterday left for China for a strategic exchange programme with the Communist Party of China (CCP). The delegation also comprises Cdes Englebert Rugeje (National Commissar), Mabel Chinomona (Women’s League secretary) Paul Mangwana (Legal Affairs secretary), Pupurayi Togarepi (Youth secretary), Simbarashe Mumbengegwi (Secretary for External Affairs), Lovemore Matuke (Secretary for Security).

Other members include Women’s League national commissar Cde Appolonia Munzverengi, Cde Tsitsi Gezi (Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly) and Politburo members Cdes Tsitsi Muzenda, Munyaradzi Machacha and War Veterans deputy secretary Cde Douglas Mahiya.

In an interview at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport just before the delegation’s departure, Cde Machacha said the visit will strengthen cooperation between the two revolutionary parties.

“This is part of our regular cooperation. We are two revolutionary parties that share a rich history. We want to exchange views on party building so that we can strengthen the party.” He said cooperation will also focus on economic matters as Zanu-PF will learn strategies of how the Chinese Communist Party assists its government in running the world’s second largest economy.

“Over the years China’s Communist Party has been crucial in directing the economic policies of the Chinese government.

“We also want to take lessons from this model so that Zanu-PF continues to assist the Government in reviving our economy. This is in line with the promises we made to the people in the 2018 elections to transform our economy.” Cde Machacha said the delegation will also seek to build ideological synergies with the CCP.

“This visit will also bring a lot of benefits to the Chitepo Ideological College. We are looking at coordinating with CCPs ideological schools to share ideological positions as well as training of our cadres and sharing of relevant literature.”

