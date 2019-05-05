Wedding fever ends in tragedy as two perish in horror car-crash

Two Judicial Service Commission officials from Hwange died on the spot while five others were seriously injured when an Isuzu truck they were travelling in burst its rear tyre and overturned at the 60km peg along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road.

The officers were on their way to attend a colleagues’ wedding.

The two were part of a group of seven officials from the Judicial Services Commission who were travelling in a vehicle, an Isuzu twin-cab belonging to area prosecutor-in-charge of Matabeleland North Province Mrs Martha Cheda, who was also injured in the accident.

