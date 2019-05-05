Zimbabwe corruption busters short-listed

Kennedy Chokuda

HARARE – Parliament will meet tomorrow to finalise shortlisted candidates that will undergo public interviews for appointment to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc).

One hundred and thirty-three candidates applied to be Zacc commissioners but only 10 will be appointed.

According to the State media President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration is currently re-jigging institutions and bodies that are pivotal in prosecuting the fight against corruption, which has become increasingly pervasive in both the public and private sector.

Clerk of Parliament Mr Kennedy Chokuda told The Sunday Mail that the vetting process for those eligible for public interviews was almost complete.

“We have been conducting a very rigorous vetting exercise of the applicants. As you may be aware, we closed the window for members of the public to raise objections against the candidates on March 26. So since then, we have been doing a thorough screening. The vetting is now almost complete,” said Mr Chokuda.

“We are almost done, and from as early as next week (this week), we will be good to go, I do not want to be specific on the date, just in case there may be any delays.”