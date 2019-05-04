Davido, Nasty C endorse King 98

Andrew Moyo

KING 98’s “Francesca” album launch, which was held at Wingate Golf Club last Wednesday proved to be a perfect send-off for school kids that thronged the venue.

The gig had all necessary ingredients to make it an epic showpiece.

Talk of continental heavyweights, Davido, Nasty C and Nadia Nakai that gave pulsating performances.

Many found it hard to believe such big names could come to support a budding talent, but it happened!

The launch kicked off at 3pm, with a number of upcoming artistes being given the opportunity to showcase their talent on stage.

It was sad though that most of the warmup acts performed for a handful of revellers as the venue only started filling up as the sun went to rest.

There are a few shows that give hip hop artistes the platform to shine and this was one of those rare occasions.

One could not help but appreciate the vast talent the country has on the rap scene.

The Nu Vyb, a semi-live group comprising of DJ Butler, Scara The Drummer and MC Tatts came and charged up the stage before the first major artiste of the day, Selmor Mtukudzi performed.

Selmor’s act signalled the switch of gears as more prominent performers started coming on stage.

Ex Q, Tammy, The Travellers and Probeats are some of the local performers that gave sterling acts.

But The Nu Vyb gave an outstanding performance such that organisers of the event had to succumb to public demand to bring them back on stage for a second dance.

Beatboxing might not be that prominent on the local music scene, but Probeats always manages to leave crowds in awe every time he takes to the stage.

He combined well with another beatboxer and rapper, Union 5, delivering an astonishing performance.

Nadia Nakai came dressed to kill and summed everything up with her hard hitting numbers that included “Naaa Meeaan”, “The Man” and “Ragga Ragga”.

And those that doubted King 98, real name Ngonidzashe Dondo’s ability to rise to the occasion were proved wrong.

The young lad came geared up for the event and gave an impressive performance, one not synonymous with a novice.

King 98 came on stage with a number of dancers that delivered well-choreographed gyrations in the process proving that he means business.

One could be pardoned for thinking the budding musician has been in the game for some time. Most people in the crowd were effortlessly singing along to his songs at the same time giving him loud cheers.

Davido’s early appearance on stage took many by surprise as many thought he was going to be the last act of the night.

The whole venue exploded as the “Fall” hit maker sent the crowd into a frenzy.

His set was not long, but the few minutes he was on stage steered the event to a new level.

The crowd loved every moment as he performed popular hits that include “If”, “Assurance” and “Dami Duro”.

King 98 also had an opportunity to shine when the Nigerian superstar called him on stage for their collaborative effort “No Bad Vibes”.

South African rapper, Nasty C was tasked with giving the show an explosive ending and he did not disappoint.

Being one of the biggest hip hop artistes on the continent, the “Hell Naw” singer delivered the best act of the night to wind up an incredible album launch.

The rapper also shared the stage with Rowlene and the two performed their current hit song “SMA”.

