Winky D/JP ‘battle’ rages on

THE battle between two of the country’s most sought after entertainers, Jah “JP” Prayzah and Winky D is far from over.

In fact, it is just beginning.

For the first time since October 2017, the two artistes shared the stage in a commercial show during the much hyped Patoranking gig dubbed the Ikonic Chronicles Concert at HICC.

The competition between Jah Prayzah and Winky D has mostly played out in their music, timing of release projects and lately even quality and popularity of music videos.

They have both individually filled up the HICC, a 5000-seater venue but it is clear they still want to prove a point or two to each other.

Some incidents that transpired at the Patoranking gig attest to this notion.

What is more interesting is both musicians deny there are in competition of sought yet the opposite is true.

Says Winky D’s manager Jonathan Banda: “We do not go out to outshine any artiste at concerts. We simply go out to entertain the audience to the best of our abilities.”

The two artistes’ fans are, however, not diplomatic about the issue.

There is a raging debate on social media on who is the best between them.

But that is one discussion that time and again has end up hung.

A good thing though is the competition or desire to be rated the best is creating value for revellers. Jah Prayzah and Winky D’s performed one after the other.

Both artistes did not disappoint as they brought their A-game and delivered top shelf performances.

However, one could not help notice the tension that was backstage.

There are reports that each time the two giants meet, Jah Prayzah always opts to play first and that was the case at the gig in question. After all, pundits argue it is risky to try and play after Winky D’s set.

Jah Prayzah managed to capture attention of revellers through a well-crafted playlist. He, nonetheless, seemed so eager to tire the crowd by overstaying his time on stage.

JP literally refused to drop the microphone, which in a way irked Winky D’s camp that was long parked backstage.

Sensing some form of sabotage, Winky D came fired up and in a nonsense mood.

The Gafa effortlessly bonded with the crowd and managed to take revellers ecstasy to a complete new level.

But so powerful was Winky D’s performance that Patoranking’s team also became agitated. The Nigerian singer’s camp made frantic efforts to cut short Winky D’s act.

Winky D’s manager Banda, however, stood his ground and made sure his artiste was not to be disturbed.

It was clear Patoranking feared he would not match the set pace. Who can blame him?

Some music fans had before and during the show been speculating that, if not careful with his playlist and set in general, the Nigerian dancehall/reggae singer could end up being a mere supporting act at his own concert.

Fortunately, Patoranking did not disappoint as he also managed to prove why he is highly rated in the continent.

The Nigerian star surprised many when he paid tribute to the late superstar Oliver Mtukudzi by playing “Tozeza Baba”.

Revellers warmed up to him only to be further thrilled with hits such as “My Woman My Everything” and “Suh Different”.

Even his less popular songs were well-delivered leaving the crowd awe struck.

His collaborative performance with Jah Prayzah on “Follow Me” was also on point.

If he was an average performer, this was certainly going to be one gig to forget for the Nigerian star.

Special mention also goes to EXQ who delivered a near flawless act using a live band.

Away from the stage

Bouncers who attended Ikonic Chronicles Concert went home with fat pockets as they smuggled in show goers for much less prices than those that were being charged by organisers.

The show’s gate charges were pegged at US$15, US$40 and US$80 for ordinary, VIP and VVIP sections respectively.

But there was an underhand dealing by the security manning different entry points, reaping off promoters Kayse Connect of their investment.

The bouncers in connivance with other security details manning the entry points counter charged US$5 for revellers to access the ordinary section while an addition of the same amount could see one rubbing shoulders with the rich and famous in the VIP and VVIP sections.

Valuables such as cellphones and expensive drinks were stolen by the “riff-raffs” that had illegally invaded the special sections.

A VVIP section reveller Edward Muronzi who lost his phone and wallet said he was disappointed by the development.

“The reason why we pay so much money for the VVIP section is for us to be safe. It is just disheartening when we then go on to lose our valuables because organisers have failed to create tight security measures,” he fumed.

Organisers of the event acknowledged the crisis.“We noted cases of bouncers smuggling in people in different sections and tried our best to curb the situation. But we are yet to ascertain the adverse effect this has had on us,” said Elton Kurima from Kayse Connect on the day of the show.

