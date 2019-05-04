Ndiraya’s homecoming

Langton Nyakwenda

TONDERAI NDIRAYA has been changing a lot of things at Dynamos; all in preparation for an emotional homecoming show, when the Harare giant square off against ZPC Kariba in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Rufaro today.

In fact; there is renewed sense of confidence at DeMbare following the appointment of Ndiraya, who began his second spell on April 22, after the sacking of Lloyd “MaBlanyo” Chigowe.

MaBlanyo had presided over the club’s opening four fixtures, losing three league games against Chicken Inn, Hwange and Herentals before he was shown the exit door.

Now, there is hope amongst the Dynamos faithfuls that Ndiraya, who led DeMbare to a 1-1 draw against TelOne at Barbourfields last Sunday, might be the one to turn things around.

The first thing he did was to reinstate keeper Simba Chinani, before introducing two training sessions between Monday and Wednesday.

Last Tuesday, the former Ngezi Platinum Stars gaffer ran some fitness tests on the DeMbare players, most of whom Ndiraya reckons “have shocking low fitness levels.”

Ndiraya also barred players from receiving money from supporters after the game while a fine has been introduced for players who get unnecessary red cards.

The first player to be slapped with that fine was Godfrey “Marabha” Mukambi, who was given his marching orders at Barbourfields last Sunday.

“If the player gets a red card for the team, then that is fine.

“What we do not want, are some of these unnecessary cards,” said Ndiraya, who welcomes back skipper Edward Sadomba from suspension.

Ndiraya makes an emotional return in the Dynamos dugout at Rufaro this afternoon, three years after he was surprisingly sacked despite guiding DeMbare to second position plus a Chibuku Super Cup final appearance in 2016.

“It’s going to be an emotional return, I am glad there has been renewed hope and belief amongst the supporters.

“We expect a very big crowd at Rufaro and I am pleading with the fans to rally behind the boys throughout the match,” Ndiraya said.

ZPC Kariba have beaten Dynamos once in a league match in Harare, back in April 2014, in their five attempts but Ndiraya thinks an in-form “Kauya Katuruturu” might pose serious threat to DeMbare’s transformation bid.

“They (ZPC Kariba) been improving with each passing season. They have experienced players and yet we have players who were mostly playing Division One football last season.

“I expect a tough game,” said the Dynamos coach.

ZPC Kariba have started well, with coach Godfrey Tamirepi overcoming off season allegations of corruption in player recruitment to steer the Mashonaland West side to 12 out 15 points in the opening five games.

Kauya Katuruturu have won four straight games since that 1-3 loss to Chicken Inn at Luveve during the opening week.

Herentals, TelOne, Bulawayo Chiefs and Yadah Stars have all fallen prey to Tamirepi’s vastly improved side.

Former Highlanders play-maker Nigel Makumbe and ex-Caps United winger Tinotenda Chiunye are currently going through a fresh new lease at ZPC Kariba.

And could be prove deadly, when the two sides lock horns this afternoon.

ZPC Kariba have started well, with coach Godfrey Tamirepi overcoming off season allegations of corruption in player recruitment to steer the Mashonaland West side to 12 out 15 points in the opening five games.

Kauya Katuruturu have won four straight games since that 1-3 loss to Chicken Inn at Luveve during the opening week.

Herentals, TelOne, Bulawayo Chiefs and Yadah Stars have all fallen prey to Tamirepi’s vastly improved side.

Former Highlanders play maker Nigel Makumbe and ex Caps United winger Tinotenda Chiunye are currently going through a fresh new lease at ZPC Kariba.

And could be prove deadly, when the two sides lock horns this afternoon.

Like this: Like Loading...