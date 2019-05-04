“Tsvangirai was betrayed by Chiwenga and Mnangagwa” – Chamisa

MDC President Nelson Chamisa has said that the late Morgan Tsvangirai was betrayed by Zanu-PF leaders after the coup that deposed Robert Mugabe. According to Chamisa, Tsvangirai supported the coup on the understanding that a transitional authority.

He was speaking at the memorial of the late Tsvangirai in Buhera today. Said Chamisa:

The MDC largely supported and urged its members to take to the streets along with other Zimbabweans leading to the forced resignation of Robert Mugabe in November 2017. Following the coup, Zanu-PF senior members declared that the Mugabe removal was a Zanu-PF matter and would be handled by the party alone.

Tsvangirai died on 14 February 2018.

