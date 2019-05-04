It will work

devotion column Erasmus Makarimayi

SOMETIMES, the devil attacks and afflicts you to the extend that you think you are finished and there is no hope for you. When the Gospel of Christ is preached and you are promised restoration, it is so difficult to fathom how God would go about it, seeing you are next to nothing. From human understanding, many times God seems to be divorced from reality.

It appears He shows up too late for comfort. If you relate to Him from your level, you will never benefit from His supernatural character. He is a loving, considerate and all-knowing God.

He will never be late beyond rescue because He’s immanent. He seems so much interested in situations and circumstances you call dead. When God eventually visited barren Sarai in her post-menopause, she had given up hope, but God showed up in a mighty way so He could get glory. As a believer, you’re marked for glory.

It is helpful to know that God created everything we see from nothing. Therefore, resuscitation is not a big deal with Him.

Those who are in counselling face many people who are on the verge of committing suicide because of the apparent dead-end they are facing. Before you hang yourself, read on. The story of Lazarus should be an indication that God cannot be stopped by death in order to make a turnaround in your life. A considerable number feel they are finished and all they just want is to die and rest. If you are going through a rough patch in your life, I am here to encourage you to remain committed to life.

You’re not dead meat. Difficulties, divorce, barrenness, dismissal from work, failing examinations, sickness or poverty are not your end. Against the backdrop of all that has befallen you, consider Jesus’ promise in John 10:10. It reads: “The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.”

God is so much interested in using the remnant to grow a nation. He started with Adam and grew the human race. When sin entered the world, He preserved the household of Noah and with only eight people, He populated the world. After punishing Israel and Judah through Assyrian and Babylonian captivity, respectively, He used a tiny remnant to rebuild the nation of Israel.

For the Christian community, He only needed Jesus to fill the earth with the billions of Christians that are here today. After the drought, flood or tsunami that has ravaged your life, look at what is left and present it before God for restoration. Is your marriage hanging by the thread? There is still hope for you? Maybe your company is almost folding, don’t throw in the towel yet.

The story of Peter who had caught nothing all night is a useful example. He had not thrown away the boat and nets when Jesus came and told him to throw the nets to the deep end and he caught a haul. (Luke 5:1-11). I am saying don’t sell your plant, machinery and equipment yet. Commit them into Jesus’ hands. God needs just a glimmer of hope and He will work with you for your restitution and turnaround.

Isaiah 42:3 reads: “A bruised reed shall he not break, and the smoking flax shall he not quench: he shall bring forth judgment unto truth.” What you think has crumbled and is now hopeless may not be so. Change your attitude and side with God as He rebuilds you. Your ruins can become an empire. Don’t agree with Satan’s opinion of your life; he will destroy you. God can lift you out of the pit by the mustard seed-size faith of the Christ you have in you.

Be revived. Regain your strength and carry on with life. Just that minute faith is enough. Don’t give up or surrender. The Bible declares in Isaiah 40:29: “He giveth power to the faint; and to them that have no might he increaseth strength.” It is good that you were about to faint and give up because God is about to show Himself strong in your life. Fainting is an indicator of a great move of God in your life. God is a restorer and a recoverer. Amos 3:12: “Thus saith The Lord; As the shepherd taketh out of the mouth of the lion two legs, or a piece of an ear; so shall the children of Israel be taken out that dwell in Samaria in the corner of a bed, and in Damascus in a couch.”

Guard jealously what is left. You probably were the richest and now shame and reproach are written all over you. Hide inside God, He will rescue you. Be humble and submit to Him. What appears to be your end is your beginning. You are not finished. It is the work for your return to greatness that is finished, which is the Grace of God. It will work out. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.

