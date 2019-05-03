Govt lends Tsvangirai family helping hand

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has once again come to the rescue of the family of former Prime Minister and MDC founder, the late Mr Morgan Tsvangirai, by providing financial and logistical support for the latter’s memorial service in Buhera today.

Government yesterday dispatched two graders to clear the road linking Murambinda Road to Mr Tsvangirai’s homestead and will provide food for over 5 000 people expected to throng Humanikwa Village for the memorial ,service.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the assistance was consistent with President Mnangagwa’s commitment to unity and peace.

“It is in the spirit of oneness that President Mnangagwa is showing this gesture. You might also need to know that the Tsvangirai family invited President Mnangagwa to the memorial service and obviously he will respond appropriately just as he did during the funeral wake when he sent me and Cde Oppah Muchinguri to represent him,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

In an interview from Buhera yesterday, Mr Manase Tsvangirai, younger brother to the late politician, confirmed the development and said the family felt indebted to President Mnangagwa.

“As the Tsvangirai family, we are very grateful to President Mnangagwa and the Government for the continued support that they have been rendering to us starting from the illness of my brother in South Africa up to date when we are holding a memorial service for him. I am sitting on my brother’s homestead right now, there are two graders clearing the road, tents and being pitched, Government has pledged to provide food that will be served to more than 5 000 people expected to come,” said Manase.

“Had it not for Government, I do not think that as a family we would have been able to manage this memorial.

“Of course, there are other individuals who have come to assist in some way but the Government, led by President Mnangagwa, has assisted us in a big way to ensure that the event succeeds.”

He said President Mnangagwa had not only assisted them to make the memorial a success, but had fulfilled his pledge to help the family.

“Right now, Government is paying tuition fees for Mr Tsvangirai’s children in Australia and South Africa,” said Manase.

He said Government had not relented on assisting the family from the time of Mr Tsvangirai’s illness.

“Government rendered help to us from the illness of my brother in South Africa up to his death. It provided air tickets for people who went there, paid hospitals bills, ferried the body to its burial including the food, just to mention a few. We remain grateful to President Mnangagwa,” he said.

Turning to the memorial service, Manase said the wish of the family was that the event should not be used as a politicking platform.

Mr Tsvangirai succumbed to cancer of the colon at a hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa, in February last year.

