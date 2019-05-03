Champs, CAPS United eye perfection

Mukudzei Chingwere Sports Reporter

FC PLATINUM coach Norman Mapeza says they are not short of motivation to defend the title they won twice on the bounce.

The miners are not showing any signs of slowing down and, together with giants CAPS United, remain the only sides yet to taste defeat in the league marathon.

FC Platinum are set to host Herentals at Mandava this afternoon while Makepekepe lock horns with Harare City in a derby at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.

CAPS United are walking with a spring in their step after a 4-1 thrashing of Bulawayo Chiefs at the same venue in their last outing.

Using two pacey wingers in Phineas Bhamusi and Gabriel Nyoni, Makepekepe have been impressive and have 10 points in the bag with a game in hand.

The Green Machine’s fine start to the season has seen them luring many of their fans back to the giant stadium to cheer them on.

Teenage midfielder Blessing Sarupinda has been outstanding for the Green Machine while their true skipper, Method Mwanjali, who doesn’t wear the armband, has also been solid at the back.

FC Platinum have drawn once this campaign after being held by newcomers Mushowani Stars.

“Everybody has set objectives, as a coach I have set objectives, the players have set objectives, some want to go and play outside the country, some want to go to Egypt with the national team to try and prove themselves,’’ said Mapeza.

“So, that is the motivation which keeps us going every day.

“For example, (Farai) Madhanaga is not here today, because he was invited for trials at Bidvest (Wits), so that is the motivation again.

“The message (to players) is let’s work hard, let’s have unity, you never know what the future holds.’’

The platinum miners are coming from an important win away to Chicken Inn.

FC Platinum lead the race with 13 points, one ahead of surprise packages Hwange and ZPC Kariba.

“For now, the most important thing is about consistency, we just need to keep the momentum going.

“Morale is high in the camp, (but) we just need to put everything into this game for us to get maximum points,” said Mapeza.

Their opponents, Herentals, have only lost one game, won once and drawn three in their opening five league games and they will be hoping to add to their tally with a win against the miners.

Surprise packages Hwange will be out to continue with their fairy-tale return to the Premiership when they take on struggling giants Highlanders at Barbourfields tomorrow.

Bosso were in turmoil all week after nasty boardroom battles which eventually cost the scalps of two executive members, including the vice-chairman.

The country’s oldest football club have failed to find their rhythm in the first five games of the season and there is growing frustration among their fans.

Fixtures

Today: Bulawayo Chiefs v Yadah (Luveve), Ngezi Platinum Stars v TelOne (Baobab), Black Rhinos v Triangle United (National Sports Stadium), FC Platinum v Herentals (Mandava)

Tomorrow: Dynamos v ZPC Kariba (Rufaro), Manica Diamonds v Chicken Inn (Gibbo), Chapungu v Mushowani Stars (Mandava), Highlanders v Hwange (Barbourfields), CAPS United v Harare City (National Sports Stadium)

