Of Harare’s expensive rides

Kundai Marunya Lifestyle Writer

Social media has been awash with images of expensive and luxurious rides. From a Bugatti Veyron Fbg Hemes edition, Bentley Mulsanne, Lamborghini, to a Rolls Royce Ghost, all spotted in different parts of Harare.

Is the famous United States rapper Ricky Ross in town, or is socialite Kylie Jenner of the Kardashian family, shopping at Sam Levy Village?

No!

So who owns these cars that have the city not only talking about but whose images are splashed on many people’s WhatsApp statuses.

It’s now normal for one to come across super sport and luxury cars driving around, especially in the northern suburbs.

But, when one is coming from the poor side of town — where it’s the Honda Fit, Toyota Wish, Toyota Vitz and Toyota Fun Cargo among many fuel-saving cars that rule the roost — they can imagine or even query if these rides are in Zimbabwe or rather an ingenious Photoshop to make the city glamorous.

A walk around the other side of town, a hangout at their shopping malls, or at the city’s hottest and exclusive entertainment spots offers a sneak peak in the life of the wealthy.

It shows a glimpse of a thriving Harare, luxurious cars at the centre.

These are rides that can compete with those owned by top South Africa business mogul Patrice Motsepe.

These are the people in Motsepe’s league in Zimbabwe and the rides they own:

Bugatti Veyron Fbg Hemes — $2 000 000 USD (estimated value): This masterpiece, one of the most powerful and exclusive super sports cars, is owned by South African based local businessman Frank Buyanga.

The Bugatti is powered by a 16-cylinder “W” configuration engine with four turbo-chargers.

It features 64 valves, generating 1001 horse power at 6 000rpm. The eight-litre engine can accelerate from 0 to 100km per hour in a matter of 2,5 seconds while its top speed is 407km per hour.

Buyanga’s Bugatti

Tesla Model X — $750 000 USD (estimated value): This is Zimbabwe’s first and only electric car which made newspaper headlines as an alternative for the prevailing on and off fuel shortages.

The beauty, with a touch of luxury is owned by Nash Paints boss Tinashe Mutarisi.

It boasts a 762-horsepower engine and 791 lb-ft of torque.

It accelerates from 0-100km per hour in just six seconds, reaching a top speed 210km per hour.

Rolls Royce Ghost — $595 000 USD (estimated value): Flamboyant businessman and socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure recently added a Rolls Royce Ghost to his already vastly expensive fleet, making him one of the biggest collectors of luxury cars in the country.

It is Biturbocharged with a 6.6-litre 12 cylinder engine that produces 563 horse power. The Ghost can reach 100km per hour in just four seconds.

The car is one of the finest representations of ultimate luxury in the world.

Buyanga also owns one.

Ginimbi standing in front of his Rolls Royce Ghost

Lamborghini Aventador S — $417 650 USD (estimated value): It recently caused a stir both in the city and on social media when it appeared parked by the Munhumutapa Building. Well, this is another masterpiece in multi-million dollar business tycoon, Frank Buyanga’s collection.

The super sports car bears a 6.5-liter V-12 engine that develops 730 horsepower and 509 lb-ft of torque that is transmitted to the wheels via a seven-speed automated-manual transmission.

It reaches 100km per in 2.0 seconds and has a top speed of 350km per hour.

Ferrari F12 Berlinetta — $550 000 USD (estimated value): As you may have established by now Buyanga is very wealthy man.

Having worked hard to earn his millions, he does not care to flaunt it and splash it on super sports cars.

This beast is also part of his collection.

The car has a 6.3-litre V12 engine with a power output of 769 horsepower at 8 500 rpm and 520 lb?ft of torque at 6750 rpm.

It can accelerate from 0 to 100km per hour in 3.1 seconds reaching a top speed of 340km per hour.

Hummer H2 Limo — $500 000 USD (estimated value): The limousine, a unique party bus, is one of its kind to be driven in Zimbabwe. Owned by flamboyant businessman Philip Chiyangwa, the vehicle is pegged at half a million dollars after a weighing in shipping costs, customs duty and a thorough customisation to its owners’ delight.

The 24-seater is fitted with extra floor space, extra legroom and extra seating, three jet doors, disco floors and ceiling with stand-up head space, a stripper pole and three plasma screens including a 50-inch display.

Its interior looks better than most nightclubs.

Chiyangwa’s Hammer H2 Limo

Bentley Mulsanne — $405 000 USD (estimated value): It is one of the most luxurious vehicles only for the wealthy and Harare has three being driven on its streets.

These are owned by Sakunda Holdings chief executive Kuda Tagwirei, Traverze managing director Zodwa Mkandla and Frank Buyanga.

The car has a touchscreen infotainment system with a 60GB solid-state hard drive, state-of-the-art blind spot assist and a telephone upgrade to 4G LTE with Wi-Fi hotspot for a better user experience.

Each of the two rear-seat passengers has a 10.4 inch touch screen tablet for information, communication and entertainment.

Under its hood lies a 6,6-litre, twin turbocharged V8 engine which produces 505 horse power at 4 200 rpm and up to 752 lb.ft of torque at 1 750 rpm.

It accelerates from 0 -100km per hour in 5.3 seconds reaching a top speed of 296km per hour.

Mercedes Brabus G-class — $400 000 USD (estimated value): One of the world’s most powerful off-road vehicles the car has a twin-turbo V12 engine powered by a 6.3 litre with an output of 900 horse power.

It can accelerated from 0-100km per hour in just 3.9 seconds reaching a top speed of 270km per hour.

The Brabus has 23-inch forged wheels, which work in concert with a tuned dynamic suspension and high-performance braking system to ensure an enjoyable, safe ride.

Sakunda Holdings boss, Kuda Tagwirei owns one.

Bentley Continental Gt — $300 000 USD (estimated value): You may remember a court case where a couple who had “sowed a seed” in form of a car to Spirit Embassy Ministries founder Prophet Uebert Angel Mudzanire were claiming it back after God did not bless them as promised.

Well, this is the masterpiece they had given up, but wanted it back because of its agile and exhilarating driving experience.

The Continental GT features a 6.0 litre W12 engine and an eight-speed dual clutch transmission, for smooth, fast and efficient gear changes.

In Harare it is driven by Ginimbi and Chiyangwa.

Luxury is a taste only a few can afford. These super cars are expensive to maintain, they guzzle a lot of fuel.

Most of them are taken to South Africa for service, a cost that is estimated at over $20 000 USD per year for each ride.

Some of the estimated prices listed do not include shipping costs and customs duty (which is pegged at 90 percent of the cars value).

Life may be hard for many Zimbabweans, but seeing the luxury being flaunted around the capital ensures one that there is hope for every man, especially when these cars are owned by self-made millionaires who rose from the same economy we are enduring.

Like this: Like Loading...