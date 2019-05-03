JUST IN: Tsvangirai family hails ED

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has once again came to the aid of the family of former Prime Minister and the late MDC-T founding leader, Mr Morgan Tsvangirai by providing financial and logistical support to the memorial service of the former opposition leader to be held in Buhera tomorrow.

Government today dispatched two graders to clear the road linking Murambinda road to Mr Tsvangirai’s homestead and will provide food for more than 5 000 people expected to throng Humanikwa village, in Buhera where the memorial service will be held.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the assistance Government was providing to the Tsvangirai family was consistent with President Mnangagwa’s commitment to unity and peace in the country.

“I do not have the actual detail of what has been given to the Tsvangirai family but what is critical is that President Mnangagwa will continue supporting the family because Mr Tsvangirai worked well with us as Government when he was Prime Minister during the inclusive government. It is also in the spirit of oneness that President Mnangagwa is showing this gesture. You might also need to know that the Tsvangirai family invited President Mnangagwa to the memorial service and obviously he will respond appropriately just as he did during the funeral wake when he sent me and Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri to represent him,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

More to follow…

