Caps brace for tough test

Caps United coach Lloyd Chitembwe

BY GERALD MUTSVAIRO

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe is excited with the way his team has performed in the last three games, which has ensured that the former champions remain one of two only teams in the Castle Lager Premiership yet to encounter defeat, with the other being FC Platinum.

Chitembwe has praised his forwards for creating opportunities and also scoring goals.

“The forwards are playing fantastic football. All of them are appearing on the scoresheet. Considering the fact that we have some of the best forwards in the country, who know how to score, it puts me in a comfortable position. The forwards have the ability to create opportunities and, at the same time, score important goals,” he said.

The Green Machine forward line-up consists of wingers Gabriel Nyoni, Phineas Bhamusi and central striker Dominic Chungwa.

Caps United stretched their unbeaten run when they beat basement side Bulawayo Chiefs 4-1 at the weekend.

Chitembwe said he was impressed by the way they had started the season and was full of praise for his defence, which has so far conceded only one goal.

“As a team, we have been very solid defensively and efficient. It is an attribute to very good work ethics. If you look at (goalkeeper) Prosper Chigumba’s contribution so far, how he controls the game and how stable he is with his leadership skills, the morale of the team is high and on top level. I’m very grateful to have players like Method (Mwanjale), the way he tackles and wins balls; his experience has really helped the squad. I am very happy with the team at the moment,” he said.

Mwanjale and Godwin Goriyati’s partnership at the heart of the defence will be tested by Harare City, who have had an indifferent campaign so far.

The Sunshine Boys are coming from a 2-1 defeat to Black Rhinos and will be hungry for a win to bounce back.

But the Caps United coach has admitted that he is anticipating a very difficult match against Harare City, who he has a lot of respect for.

“We are anticipating a very difficult game. We are preparing for the match and the team looks good to me. I’m fully aware that games against Harare City won’t be that easy. It will be a difficult game, but football is only about confidence and morale,” he said.

