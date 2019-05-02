First Lady in Beitbridge for clean up campaign

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa is expected to lead the National Clean-Up programme today at Beitbridge Border Post where she will also launch the “Separation of Litter at Source Level Initiative.”

Acting chairperson of the State Functions Committee in Beitbridge Mr Jameson Mugodzwa said this yesterday during a preparatory meeting ahead of the clean-up exercise.

Mr Mugodzwa said they had done a lot in terms of logistics and were ready to welcome the First Lady.

“We will have a clean-up programme at the border post in line with the National Day of Clean-up as stated by President Mnangagwa.

“During the same programme, the First lady is also expected to launch the ‘Separation of Litter at Source Initiative’ and donate some tricycles for use by litter recycling clubs,” he said.

“So far, 62 people including those who work within the border and local residents have been trained on the anti-littering and environmental monitoring concept.

“We have covered a lot of ground in terms of logistics and are expecting a full house.”

Mr Mugodzwa said after the clean-up, the First Lady will also interact with Beitbridge residents at Dulivhadzimo Stadium.

He said there will be various displays from local cultural and waste recycling groups at the stadium.

Last December, President Mnangagwa declared the first Friday of each calendar month, the National Environment Cleaning Day, as Government moves to ensure the country has sustainable environmental management and waste disposal systems.

“The world we live in is deteriorating rapidly due to the dire consequences of climate change which manifest as floods, heat waves, diseases, water and air pollution, land degradation and desertification among other challenges,” said the President.

Like this: Like Loading...