President headlines Chitungwiza clean-up

Columbus Mabika Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa will this morning lead the National Clean-Up campaign in Zengeza 1, Chitungwiza, as Government intensifies efforts to ensure the country has sustainable environment management and waste disposal systems.

In a statement yesterday, Environmental Management Agency (EMA) communications officer Mrs Joyce Chapungu said the President will tour the Flysterv Renewables Company located in the Tilco Industrial area and later join the clean-up and address cleaners at Zengeza 1 Shopping Centre.

“The President will be in Chitungwiza tomorrow to lead from the front as we clean-up the town. We know that Chitungwiza is one of the towns facing a plethora of challenges in Zimbabwe and the President will be going there to get first-hand information hence we are happy that this will be an opportunity for the people to mix and mingle with him for a good cause,” she said.

She said The First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa will conduct a clean-up in Beitbridge.

“Activating waste separation at source at the port of entry so that it is sustainably clean. The Port of Entry must be exemplary in sound and integrated solid waste management despite the high traffic and pedestrian flows, so the First Lady will lead the campaign at Beitbridge,” she said.

To assess the activation of waste separation in the residential area and encouraging waste recycling as a livelihood option through the creation of green jobs, Mrs Chapungu said Vice President Rtd Gen Hon, Constantino Guveya Domminic Nyikadzino Chiwenga will lead at Kuwadzana 4 Shopping Centre.

The Vice President Kembo Mohadi will lead the programme at Waverley Recycling Plant along Willowvale Road, Southerton and Zindoga Shopping Centre, Waterfalls Harare.

After the clean-up exercise, VP Mohadi will tour of Waverly Recycling plant to appreciate the commercial recycling activities in the country and the activating waste separation at Zindoga shopping centre.

The Minister of Defence and war Veterans Affairs, Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri will lead the Ministry of Defence and War Veterans Affairs clean-up exercise at Africa Unity Square.

Harare Mayor, Mr Herbert Gomba will lead Harare City Council clean up at Malbereign Shopping Centre before rounding up in Mbare.

On December 5 last year, President Mnangagwa declared the first Friday of every month a National Clean-up Day, a time when all citizens are supposed to clean-up their surroundings between 8am and 10am.

Mrs Chapungu said EMA had fully prepared for the day. She urged people to turn up in their numbers for the clean-up, adding that the programme was there to stay forever.

