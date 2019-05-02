We cannot go left and right at the same time

“When you are ruling you should never say pasi to anyone. If there is something wrong with someone you must try to uplift him, not oppress him. We cannot condemn other people and then do things even worse than they did.”- Joshua Nkomo 1986….

I remember when land reform started in Zimbabwe in the year 2000. It was in my final year of high school when “war veterans” began invading commercial farms owned by white Zimbabweans.

That was a confusing time for some of us who were born into political families.

On the one had the political ideology surrounding land reform seemed to make sense in the context of the country’s colonial history, yet on the other hand, it was unpleasant to watch the often violent dispossession of white farmers and their families… many of whom I went to school with at the time.

In that period slogans were rife.

Pasi this and Pasi that, were the order of the day.

Pasi ne Britain, and Pasi na Blair, Pasi ne MDC and so on and so on. The list was endless.

Ironically, in 2001 it started to become clear that Joshu Nkomo was right; a country cannot be run by slogans.

In the year 2001, farm invasions intensified, and concurrently, the Zimbabwean economy started to shrink.

At that time I was working in my father’s butchery in Glen Veiw, and for the first time in my life I heard the words “price controls,” “shortages” and “fuel queues.”

Below is a newspaper excerpt from The Telegraph, published in the year 2001.

“Robert Mugabe’s government yesterday announced the imposition of price controls on basic foodstuffs, dealing a shattering blow to the already crippled economy and threatening widespread food shortages… Annual inflation in Zimbabwe is around 80 per cent, and unemployment is at record levels…the trade and industry minister, said an official order freezing prices at the levels of two months ago was being prepared. The economic collapse since Mr. Mugabe ordered invasions of white-owned farms 18 months ago has made Zimbabweans poorer than ever before. The costs of basics are now beyond the reach of more than half the population… Zimbabwe has no foreign currency for imports and is surviving from day to day.”

Sound familiar? I’m sure it does. As they say, history repeats itself.

To me, it’s somewhat ironic that in 2019, Zimbabwe is once again experiencing inflation near 80 per cent, and that government is once again making references to price controls on basic foodstuffs.

The inflationary period of 2000-2008 clearly demonstrated to all and sundry in Zimbabwe that price controls don’t work.

If anything, implementing price controls will simply fuel shortages in shops and lead to an increase in illicit black market trade.

Still, the question on everybody’s mind is this: why is it that ED and the Zimbabwean government are failing to bank-in on the international goodwill that they received following events surrounding November 2017?

Our problem is that we are trying to go left and right at the same time.

Don’t get me wrong, the government has taken some positive steps, particularly the recent decision to compensate former farmers.

However, these piecemeal steps taken by government so far have not attracted foreign investment. If anything, investors are leaving Zimbabwe.

The problem is that we speak progressively and often act regressively.

We try to go left and right at the same time.