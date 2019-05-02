UZ students grill Walter Magaya

Among the students’ burning questions were on the controversial Aguma drug, use of anointing oil, wearing of wrist bands and bracelets, prosperity gospel, emergence of self-styled prophets, one on one, sponsoring soccer and church position on political leaders.

Below are some of the exchanges during the question and answer sessions:

POLITICS

QUESTION: What is the church’s position especially prophets on political leaders given that people feel some are not from God and how do we know that they (politicians) are chosen by God considering that they are elected through votes.

ANSWER: It is the mandate of all church leaders to pray for leaders currently in positions. The Bible is clear on that issue and it does not say we have to pray and honour former leaders or aspiring leaders but those on positions.

Church leaders who encourage members to revolt against leaders in positions are not only causing people to suffer but fighting God, who allows anyone he or she wants to rule.

These leaders are chosen by God for a specific purpose. Each one is called to do a specific task and we have to respect that.

No matter elections are carried, some who may have a spirit against the one who is wanted by God fail to vote for various reasons to allow the one they do not want to win so the Holy Spirit helps much in controlling to fulfill God’s plan. That is why David refused to kill Soul.

All Prophets are different in their calling so political leaders are called to various tasks God wants that nation to be led so be guided accordingly and stop imposing leaders you think suit you or you think are the best to rule when their time has not arrived.

At the fullness of time God sent his son, so our God is of time and seasons. Those who are failing to move on with their business expecting to do it when the one they want is ruling will die before fending for their children and I urge pastors to teach people these things for the good of the nation and read on Romans chapter 13.

AGUMA

Q: Why did you think of using medicine when you introduced Aguma instead of laying hands on sick people since you are a prophet? Also, is this allowed by God and was this accepted internationally since you have a bigger following?

A: Christ Jesus used various ways in healing the sick and among them was his saliva in healing the blind, in the Old Testament Mwari akatoudza muporofita kuti ashandise muti kuisa pamamota munhu akatopora.

I am a human being and get tired that I cannot lay hands on everyone including those in various countries.

What we all agree is that people are sick and some are dying every day due to cancer or HIV and Aids that is why God showed me the plant to use medicine that reaches and be accepted in various countries.

To be sure with the medicine I engaged the learned in that area, who are doctors from India and they approved it. Only that it was unfortunate it was not accepted in my mother country but some of the countries are ever calling me to distribute it in their countries.

We urge people to visit medical doctors before and after visiting Prophets for healing and I want to believe this is what is being encouraged everywhere.

The use of anointing oil and water is not only done by us but Catholics, where I started, use them as well kune chizorwa chevarwere nemvura sande inoiswa pahuma paunopinda mukereke saka Mwari anotendera kuti miti, mvura nezvimwe zvaakasika zvishandiswe pakubatsira ruzhinji.

Mwari anoti ndichavawandichava so he uses anything anytime and instructs a Prophet to do anything depending on situation or people around to the glorification of His name.

Mwari mukuru kupfuura ruzivo rwemunhu uye hatimupedze kanakumuita wedu he is the mighty God who has no beginning or end and cannot be understood by our human minds.

I wish you students put your trust in Him first and add knowledge because you can be the best students before graduation if God does not allow you to live especially those who do not obey their parents.

SOCCER

Q: Why are you promoting soccer instead of concentrating on taking people to Christ and preach about heaven?

A: I do not promote soccer only but many sporting disciplines that includes rugby, volleyball, tennis and many more.