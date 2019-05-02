Justin Bieber thinks Eminem doesn’t understand new rap music

Justin Bieber and Eminem
After posting ‘The Ringer’ to his Instagram story, Justin followed up with a note that read: “I just like Em’s flow but don’t like that he’s dissing new rappers. I like the new generation of rap, he just doesn’t understand it. (sic)”
Eminem had a particularly strong war of words with Machine Gun Kelly and previously revealed he dissed him a track because the young rapper accused him of hindering his career.
He explained: “The reason that I dissed him is because he got on – first he said, ‘I’m the greatest rapper alive since my favourite rapper banned me from ‘Shade 45,’ or whatever he said, right? Like I’m trying to hinder his career. I don’t give a f**k about your career. You think I actually f***in’ think about you? You know how many f***in’ rappers that are better than you? You’re not even in the f***in’ conversation.
“Now I’m in this f***in’ weird thing, because I’m like, ‘I gotta answer this motherf***er.’ And every time I do that, it makes that person – as ‘irrelevant’ as people say I am in hip-hop – I make them bigger by getting into this thing, where I’m like ‘I want to destroy him. But I also don’t want to make him bigger.’ You know what I’m saying? Because now you’re a f***ing enemy’ […] I’ll leave it at that. I’m not sure exactly what I’m going to do at this point right now.”