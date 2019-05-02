JUST IN: Gvt to resolve grievances, President

Abel Zhakata Herald Correspondent

Government will quickly resolve concerns and grievances raised by 13 chiefs in Chipinge and Chimanimani whose communities were ravaged by Cyclone Idai, President Mnangagwa has said.

While addressing thousands of villagers at Ngaone High School in Chipinge this afternoon soon after he held a closed door meeting with the chiefs, President Mnangagwa said meaningful reconstruction can only be achieved with the input and blessings of traditional leaders.

He said following the cyclone disaster, Government departments quickly embarked on a rescue mission and in the process left out traditional leaders.

“We have asked for forgiveness and we have been forgiven. Our chiefs have registered a lot of grievances which we will act on in order to bring about rural industrialisation to the two districts,” he said

