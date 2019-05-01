Sadomba returns for DeMbare

BY HENRY MHARA

DYNAMOS captain Edward Sadomba makes his much-awaited return to the side when they host a high-flying ZPC Kariba at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday, but the Harare football giants have to wait a little bit longer to welcome back injured Claude Junior Nkahan.

The veteran striker was red-carded in the team’s 2-0 away defeat to Chicken Inn, the club’s third game of the season, which ruled him out of the subsequent two matches against Herentals and TelOne.

Dynamos struggled in the two matches, losing to Herentals in a game that sealed coach Lloyd Chigowe’s fate and has since been replaced by Tonderai Ndiraya.

Ndiraya’s first match was a 1-all draw away to TelOne in a game they played the final 25 minutes a man short after Godfrey Mukambi was shown red. A serious lack of discipline in the squad will add to Ndiraya’s worries as he tries to settle in his new job, where he inherited a young and inexperienced team.

But he will be happy that Sadomba is back and the striker will once again lead the young squad, who are seeking a turn of fortunes after picking four points from a possible 15.

“He (Sadomba) is the captain of the ship, so his return is a morale-booster to the team,” Dynamos team manager Richard Chihoro said yesterday.

“He inspires young players and we hope that his return will motivate the players to start getting positive results. But we are not relying on him alone. What is more important, especially at this point, is teamwork. Players need to fight as one unit to get results; it can’t be about one player,” Chihoro warned.

Dynamos are facing a ZPC Kariba high in confidence, having won their last four matches, but Chihoro is not worried.

“They are winning their matches, but we are not really worried. They are just being lucky to get the wins because all the teams are playing well. Others are getting results and some are unlucky. All the teams, including Mushowani, Yadah and Bulawayo Chiefs are playing well, but are unfortunate to lose matches, so we will treat ZPC Kariba like any other team,” Chihoro said.

While the return of Sadomba will excite Dynamos fans, they will have to wait a little bit longer to see Nkahan in action again.

The Cameroonian, nicknamed Neymar, picked an injury in a game against Hwange and has been out of action since.

No good news is coming from the camp on his recovery, with Chihoro saying the winger might need two more weeks before he can play again.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matchday six fixtures

Saturday: Bulawayo Chiefs v Yadah (Luveve), Ngezi Platinum Stars v TelOne (Baobab), Black Rhinos v Triangle United (National Sports Stadium), FC Platinum v Herentals (Mandava)

Sunday: Dynamos v ZPC Kariba (Rufaro), Manica Diamonds v Chicken Inn (Gibbo), Chapungu v Mushowani Stars (Mandava), Highlanders v Hwange (Barbourfields), Caps United v Harare City (National Sports Stadium)

