Family Voices gospel group defies odds

BY SHARON SIBINDI

AN all-male Bulawayo Christian acapella group, Family Voices, said they had defied all odds since inception despite the numerous challenges they faced before making a breakthrough in the cutthroat music industry.

The group recently toured East Africa, sharing their music experiences.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style yesterday, the band’s spokesperson Ronald “Stone” Magigwani said they were stirred to spread the gospel through acapella.

“This is a very exciting year for us and we will be celebrating our 13th anniversary in August. It has been five years since we released our first album and we are trying to cast our net further than just the region. We just returned from a trip to East Africa, Dar es Salaam, in particular,” he said.

Magigwani believes that Family Voices is more than just a group, but a ministry.

“I believe our success comes from servitude; we believe our brand is a ministry before we are an entertainment entity. Our main focus is to spread the gospel through song to all nations,” he said.

“We have also decided to rebrand and get into mainstream acapella where we also do circular music to broaden our fan base and cut across all spectra of music as we know it. We are currently in production stage for our second album and we are also working on securing more local and international engagements.”