Zimbabwe govt moots drug control masterplan

Health minister Dr Obadiah Moyo

Government is set to develop a drug control master plan to help facilitate a coordinated inter-ministerial response to the addiction problem currently faced by youths in the country, Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo has said.

In a speech read on his behalf by a director in his ministry, Mr Sidney Makarawo during the launch of the Green Crescent Zimbabwe (GCZ) in Harare last week, Dr Moyo said the ministry is working with other organisations to develop a drug control master plan to enable a coordinated inter-ministerial response to the addiction problem.

“The ministry welcomes the coming in of GCZ and we hope to work together with this organisation to better address the challenge of addiction in Zimbabwe.

“We shall put in place the necessary framework and structures in order for us to work effectively with the organisation,” he said.

Dr Moyo added that the alcohol and substance abuse contribute to disease burden globally.

“Alcohol and substance use disorders contribute significantly to disease burden worldwide and in Zimbabwe.

“These disorders are becoming a heavy burden to the families, communities, the health system as well as the national economy.”

GCZ president Dr Cherifa Sururu added that as an organisation they will continue raising awareness on the effects of substance abuse.

