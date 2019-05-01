Warriors to face Super Eagles ahead of Afcon

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will test themselves against Zimbabwe and Senegal in pre-AFCON 2019 warm up games in the month of June.

The Gernot Rohr led side are returning to African biggest Football competition for the first time, after missing out in the last two editions .

The team was drawn in Group B of the competition along side Burundi, Madagascar and Guinea, and are favourite to top the group.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick said that every arrangement has been made for the team to test itself against strong oppositions ahead of the tournament in Egypt.

“We have sealed the matches with the Warriors of Zimbabwe and the Lions of Teranga and these are two matches we are really looking forward to. There cannot possibly be a better way to get into the AFCON spirit than playing the number one –ranked team in Africa just before the finals begin.”

His Senegalese counterpart, Augustine Senghor, stated: “We shall only have one friendly match against Nigeria as we prepare for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.”

The three –time African champions will open camp in Asaba, capital of Delta State on 2nd June, ahead of the clash with the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Stephen Keshi Stadium on Saturday, 8th June.

