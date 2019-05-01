Be patient: ED pleads with workers

BY Staff Reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday pleaded with the country’s restive workers to be patient as his government implements measures to restore “decency and dignity” in the workplace.

He however, claimed that his efforts were being sabotaged by some members of the businesses community who are “willy-nilly” hiking prices of goods.

In a statement to mark today’s Workers Day commemorations, Mnangagwa said the “wanton and unjustified” increases in prices was unpalatable and may point to some other “sinister motives”.

“We are deeply concerned by the counter-productive machinations by uncaring, insensitive, irresponsible, inhuman and unpatriotic members of industry, business and commerce who continue to frustrate and undermine the economic modernisation and industrialisation agenda,” he said.

He said the price hikes had to be stopped forthwith.

“My government will not stand by and leave workers and the generality of our people at the mercy of a small group of rent-seeking and profiteering tendencies,” Mnangagwa warned.

“I urge wall workers to remain resilient, hopeful and focused as we accelerate our determination and resolve to build the Zimbabwe we all want.”

The President also called for the protection of women against all forms of violence and abuse in the workplaces.

“Let us also desist from child labour, foster fair and equal treatment; provide equal employment opportunities to all, include people living with disabilities,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...