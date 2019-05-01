Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Deploys Subex’s Analytics Solution to Improve Operational Efficiency

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe (EWZ), a leading telecom operator in Zimbabwe has selected Subex for the deployment of its Analytics Centre of Trust (ACT) offering. Through the deployment, Econet will be able to transform into an independent data driven organization, thereby improving operational efficiency.

Through the deployment of ACT, Econet will have access to an array of benefits. The ACT deployment, beyond optimizing Econet’s day-to-day operations, will also allow the telecom player to employ predictive & prescriptive analytics in areas such as Customer 360, Product Optimisation and Cell-Site intelligence.

Moreover, Subex’s ‘Man + Machine’ model will provide Econet with the flexibility to shift from one focus area to another and make accurate business decisions faster. ACT will also help Econet build intelligence to analyze performance of products, identify new products, and explore areas where consumption can be increased.

The deployment will also help Econet identify potential sites for 4G upgrades, identify critical and competitive zones based on customer segmentation and deliver many other additional benefits.

Vinod Kumar, MD & CEO, Subex

Subex has been a pioneer in the telecom analytics domain, and we are delighted to extend our ACT solution to Econet Wireless Zimbabwe. Our expertise in handling large volumes of data to derive digital insights significantly help our customers in both strategic and operational aspects of their business.

Douglas Mboweni, CEO, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Group

Econet’s focus is to continue being Zimbabwe’s preferred telecommunications provider, which will be achieved only by evolving into a stronger and future-ready organization. The analytical support from Subex will give impetus to Econet’s strategic expansion.

