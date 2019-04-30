Airzim’s Embraer plane arrives

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Air Zimbabwe (Airzim) took delivery of an Embraer aircraft yesterday as efforts to revive its fortunes gather momentum.

The plane touched down at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport yesterday morning.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa revealed the development during her weekly presentation of the Cabinet decision matrix.

“The Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development (Joel Biggie Matiza) informed Cabinet that the long-awaited Embraer plane has now been delivered in the country, having landed at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport around 9am,” she said.

“This marks a significant step in efforts to revive the national airline, Air Zimbabwe.”

Minister Matiza told the briefing that President Mnangagwa was expected to launch the aeroplane soon.

“The plane will be flying regional and domestic routes, although the specific routes have not been done yet, but that will be done once we do our inaugural flight which will be graced by His Excellency, the President,” Minister Matiza said.

Apart from the Embraer plane, Airzim is also expected to take delivery of two Boeing 777-200 ERs and they are expected in the country soon.

The airline has largely been operating only two serviceable aircraft — a Boeing 737-200 ER and 767-200ER.

The other planes have been grounded due to old age and shortage of spares.

Airzim is at the moment flying domestic and regional routes.

The national airline owes various creditors over $300 million, which has affected its operations and potential to attract investors.

