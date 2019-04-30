Idai: President to meet Chimanimani chiefs

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa is tomorrow expected to meet traditional leaders from areas that were ravaged by Cyclone Idai to discuss efforts to rebuild the affected districts.

This was said by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa while presenting the 14th Cabinet meeting decision matrix yesterday.

“His Excellency, the President Cde Mnangagwa, is scheduled to hold a meeting with the 12 chiefs from Chimanimani and Chipinge on May 2, 2019 at Chief Mutema’s homestead in Ngaone to deliberate on early recovery plans for the districts,” she said.

“Invitations have been extended to corporate companies which adopted schools for rehabilitation in order for them to confirm their commitments and those which are still to come on board to do so at the event.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said the President will also, in due course, visit Mozambique to thank people in that country for affording decent burials to over 150 Zimbabweans who were washed away across the border by the cyclone floods.

Minister Mutsvangwa

“Arrangements are currently underway for His Excellency the President to visit Dombwe in Mozambique, where our people are buried to thank the Mozambicans for according dignity to our departed brothers and sisters,” she said.

“His Excellency, the President shall on behalf of the Government and people of Zimbabwe commiserate with the people of Mozambique, who were worst affected by the Cyclone Idai disaster than ourselves through the provision of some relief assistance.”

Minister Mutsvangwa also gave an update on other relief efforts being implemented by the Government in the affected areas.

“Cabinet received a comprehensive update from the Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing on the ongoing food relief and recovery efforts in the aftermaths of the Cyclone Idai disaster,” she said.

“Cabinet was briefed that distribution of non-food items is now continuing on a selective basis, prioritising areas where there is greater need. While relief material for distribution to a few accessible areas continues, considerable progress is being made in opening access routes to the several of the previously inaccessible areas.

“Government has since directed all affected districts to switch from an emergency to a planning mode, where food distributions are conducted on a monthly schedule, with quantities calculated to last for a month per person.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said a temporary geophysical map had since been produced indicating areas and their proneness to disasters in the regions affected by the cyclone.

