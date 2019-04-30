AfDB donates US$400 000 for Idai

Fidelis Munyoro Senior Reporter

The African Development Bank yesterday donated US$400 000 towards the Cyclone Idai disaster that hit parts of Manicaland and Masvingo two months ago.

In addition, the bank donated US$100 million to be shared among Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mozambique, the countries that were grossly affected by the cyclone that left hundreds of people dead, infrastructure destroyed, while thousands were displaced.

President Mnangagwa confirmed the donation after a meeting with a five-member AfDB led by vice president Mr Mateus Magala at his Munhumutapa Offices in Harare.

“Yes, he brought a letter to me from the president of the African Development Bank Mr Akinwumi Adesina,” he said.

“The bank has donated US$400 000 towards Cyclone Idai disaster. Above that, the bank has donated US$100 million, but that would be shared among Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mozambique. That is good news to us.”

Mr Magala said AfDB would continue supporting Zimbabwe as the country is part of the bank.

He said as the AfDB, they wanted to provide solutions and answers to problems facing Zimbabwe in terms of development.

“Working with the Minister of Finance and other institutions here, we are confident that together we will find a way to resolve this as soon as possible and make this economy, an economy we are proud of,” said Mr Magala

Some 270 000 people in seven districts in the country were affected by Cyclone Idai, which affected Zimbabwe on March 15.

In the two worst-affected districts, Chimanimani and Chipinge, homes, crops and livestock were washed away or submerged in mud and water, severely disrupting livelihoods.

