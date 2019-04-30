President, advisory council put heads together

Fidelis Munyoro and Farirai Machivenyika

President Mnangagwa yesterday met members of the Presidential Advisory Council (PAC), with discussions on how to move the country forward topping the agenda.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, the President said Government and the PAC members were concerned about challenges facing the nation.

“The meeting has been extremely educative on both sides, sharing of information about the challenges facing our country,” he said. “We are happy that all of us are concerned about our country and are putting our heads together to make sure we move our country forward as a people.”

President Mnangagwa was confident that once the Tripartite Negotiating Forum (TNF) is signed into an Act, in due course, it would move the country forward.

“This is what will create the Zimbabwe we want,” he said.

PAC spokesperson Mr Joe Mutizwa said they discussed key issues affecting the country.

“We are hopeful, given the exchanges we had this afternoon,” he said. “We will see certain actions being taken in the interests of the country.”

President Mnangagwa early this year established the 26-member PAC to advise and assist him in formulating key economic policies and strategies that advance Vision 2030.

Vision 2030 entails making Zimbabwe an upper middle-income country with gross national income (GNI) per capita of between $3 896 and $12 055, according to the World Bank’s technical calculations, implying high standards of living for citizens.

The advisory council comprises experts and leaders drawn from diverse sectors like business, health and social protection, agriculture, governance and human rights, faith-based organisations, tourism, education, minorities, ICT, civic society, communication and media management.

Yesterday’s meeting was also attended by the two Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, Cabinet ministers, including Minister of Finance and Economic Development Professor Mthuli Ncube and RBZ Governor Dr John Mangudya, among other top ranking Government officials.

