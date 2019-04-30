Review workers’ earnings — ED

Fidelis Munyoro Chief Court Reporter

President Mnangagwa has implored employers to review salaries and conditions of service for their workers to improve their living standards.

Addressing the nation on the eve of 2019 Workers’ Day celebrations last night, the President paid tribute to workers for their role in building the national economy and sustaining families.

Government, he said, was aware of the plight of the workers and challenged employers to look into the issue of remuneration.

“My Government is fully aware of the challenges facing the labour sector,” he said.

“As we continue on the path of development and progress, I challenge employers to use this day as an opportunity to reflect and evaluate the welfare, remuneration, conditions of service, safety and state of workers, among other issues.”

President Mnangagwa saluted workers for their contribution in building the nation, saying they were an essential component in Government’s drive towards the attainment of Vision 2030.

“You are a sector that we are giving due attention in the Second Republic,” he said. “We know that with you as partners, we will realise the modernisation, industrialisation, growth and prosperity of our economy.”

President Mnangagwa reiterated Government’s commitment to restore the purchasing power of workers.

In addition, the President said his administration was committed to restore the decency and dignity of all workers.

He expressed disquiet over the counter-productive machinations by irresponsible and unpatriotic members of industry and businesses who continue to frustrate and undermine the economic, modernisation and industrialisation agenda.

“The wanton, unjustified increases in prices are unpalatable and may point to some other sinister motives,” said President Mnangagwa. “This conduct must stop forthwith. My Government will not stand by and leave workers and the generality of our people at the mercy of a small group with rent seeking and profiteering tendencies.”

President Mnangagwa’s concerns on price hikes came as Cabinet yesterday also raised concern on the move that has brought untold suffering to the generality of the people.

Presenting the 14 Cabinet Meeting decision matrix, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa said Government was working on mechanisms to ensure availability of foreign currency for businesses.

“Cabinet expressed concern over the ongoing price increases which are imposing extreme hardships on our people,’ she said. “To alleviate the suffering of the majority of our people, Cabinet is putting in place mechanisms to ensure foreign currency is made available to the business community for the procurement of raw materials for production processes.

“This will go a long way in stabilising prices. In light of this initiative, Government is appealing to businesses to exercise restraint and stop the wanton increase of prices.”

In his Workers Day speech, President Mnangagwa assured workers that Government would continue to protect them and to be the guarantor to their constitutionally enshrined rights.

He said the transport system should be viable, while housing delivery, clean water, sanitation and energy should also be adequate and affordable.

President Mnangagwa recently unveiled a fleet of ZUPCO buses which will ease the transport costs in both urban and rural areas.

“The comprehensive housing delivery programme and the smart cities concept will see better living conditions for our workers,” he said.

Through the ease of doing business reforms, President Mnangagwa said Government would continue to encourage and facilitate more exports across all sectors, which should translate to improved business performance and ultimately better conditions of service for the workers.

Like this: Like Loading...