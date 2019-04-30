JUST IN: SA pledges three bridges

Sydney Kawadza Mash West Bureau Chief

The South African government has pledged to rebuild three bridges in areas ravaged by Cyclone Idai in March this year where more than 250 people perished in the national disaster.

South African International Relations and Co-operation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu made the announcement in her remarks on the Occasion of the Department of International relations and Co-operation Month Media Briefing in Pretoria, South Africa yesterday.

She also paid tribute to South African citizens who responded to a request for donations for the affected peoples of Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi.

