JUST IN: Uncollected bodies haunt Mash West

Authorities in Mashonaland West have bemoaned the rising number of uncollected bodies at mortuaries which already have a limited carrying capacity.

The situation has also been worsened by shortages of mortuary facilities at most of the Government hospitals in the province where the refrigeration systems have broken down over the years. Chegutu District Hospital, which had the highest number of uncollected bodies together with Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital, recently conducted paupers’ burials for 12 uncollected bodies.

In an interview, provincial health services administrator Mr Godwin Tauya said paupers’ burials are conducted when bodies have spent up to 21 days in the mortuary. The Ministry of Health and Child Care also conducts the paupers’ burials in consultation with the Department of Social Welfare.

“There are 19 bodies that are waiting paupers’ burial after those 12 at Chegutu Hospital were buried on April 17. The unclaimed bodies will be due for burial if they exceed 21 days without anybody coming to claim them or known their identities,” he said.

