Chipinge ‘prophet’ jailed 2 years for burglary

By RCHARD MUPONDE

ONE of two Chipinge self-proclaimed prophets who broke into a house belonging to their colleague and stole household property and groceries worth over $800 was on Thursday jailed for two years.

Obey Nyota (28) and Forward Chikosi (22) of Tama Village under Chief Mutema pleaded not guilty to unlawful entry and theft when they appeared before Chipinge magistrate Joshua Nembaware.

Nyota was, however, acquitted for lack of evidence.

Chikosi was sentenced to 36 months in prison, of which six months were suspended for good behaviour, while an additional six months were substituted for restitution.

Prosecutor Gift Bikita told the court that the two were “prophets” at Kupenya and Johane Masowe Apostolic sects, respectively and worked together with the complainant, Caroline Chimene, when conducting “healing” sessions.

They also lived in the same village and operated at her homestead.

Between March 10 and 13, Chimene went to Mhondoro where she had been invited for a cleansing and healing sermon.

Nyota allegedly connived with Chikosi and an unidentified accomplice to break into her bedroom where they stole two solar inverters, a radio, 12 volts battery, an amplifier, $333 bond cash and US$20, including some groceries.

They went away unnoticed and sold some of the property to one Musaengana Mlambo.

The complainant discovered the break in when she arrived back home and made a police report.

Investigations led to the recovery of some of the property from Mlambo, who then implicated Nyota and Chikosi, leading to their arrest, but their accomplice evaded arrest and is still at large.

