Reform UN to serve interests of all: ED

Innocent Ruwende Senior Reporter

The United Nations (UN) should reform, remain guided by its charter and serve the interests of all member-states, President Mnangagwa has said. Speaking at a dinner he hosted in honour of his Ugandan counterpart President Yoweri Museveni at State House in Harare on Thursday, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe will continue advocating UN reform in line with the Ezulwini Consensus.

“At global level, it is our strong conviction that the United Nations should remain guided by its Charter and serve the interests of all member-states. We continue to advocate for the reform of the UN Security Council in line with the Ezulwini Consensus,” he said.

The Ezulwini Consensus is the African Union (AU) position on international relations and reform of the UN which calls for a more representative and democratic Security Council in which Africa, like all other world regions, is represented.

While the world has changed dramatically over the past 66 years, important institutions of the UN have remained frozen in the world of 1945 when the charter of the UN was signed, in San Francisco, at the conclusion of the UN conference on International Organisation.

This is why Zimbabwe, Africa and the developing world are clamouring for the urgent reform of the UN system as a whole.

The loudest calls are for the reform of the UN Security Council.

President Museveni has been one of the strongest advocates of the UN reform agenda and recently he reaffirmed the need for comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council, including its expansion, to make it more representative, accountable, effective and responsive to the geopolitical realities of the 21st Century when India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi visited Uganda.

African leaders have been clamouring for a seat for the continent in honour of its contribution to the UN as African countries contribute over 80 percent of global peacekeeping forces.

President Mnangagwa said at continental level, Zimbabwe supports the decision taken by the AU to ensure financial independence, self-sufficiency and more responsive mechanisms to emerging security and political threats.

“We stand committed to the implementation of the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

“It is our fervent hope that the agreement will help eliminate the current high tariffs, stimulate economic growth, generate employment opportunities for Africa’s rapidly growing young workforce and harmonise the work of regional economic communities,” he said.

