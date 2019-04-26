G40 buying arms, wants war: Cross

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Former Bulawayo South legislator Mr Eddie Cross has alleged that members of the G40 cabal that was expelled from Zanu-PF in 2017 are buying arms to instigate a war in the country. Mr Cross alleged this on Thursday while speaking at the Cape Town Press Club in South Africa.

He lauded President Mnangagwa for various reform initiatives which the Government has embarked on since assuming office.

“(President) Mnangagwa is committed to reform; he has not received sufficient recognition for what he has done. But he has to deal with recalcitrant elements in his party; intelligence sources suggest G40 buying weapons,” said Mr Cross.

The G40 cabal was a faction within Zanu-PF that had coalesced around former First Lady Grace Mugabe in an attempt to use her proximity to former President Mugabe to grab State power.

Their attempts were however, thwarted when the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, with the support of the majority of Zimbabweans, launched Operation Restore Legacy that resulted in the resignation of former President Mugabe.

Leaders of the G40 cabal that include Professor Jonathan Moyo, Mrs Grace Mugabe, and Messrs Saviour Kasukuwere and Patrick Zhuwawo were subsequently expelled from Zanu PF.

President Mnangagwa survived poisoning while attending one of the infamous “Meet the People” rallies in Gwanda.

The rallies fronted by Mrs Mugabe were used by G40 to denigrate the senior party leadership, most of who hail from the liberation war era.

Following his dismissal from Government in November 2017, President Mnangagwa had to flee the country through Mozambique after receiving intelligence that his life was in danger.

The President survived a bomb attack in Bulawayo last year, which was strongly believed to be the handiwork of G40 remnants.

Efforts to get a comment from Mr Cross were fruitless yesterday as his mobile phone was not reachable.

National Security Minister Owen Ncube and his counterpart in the Ministry of Defence and War Veterans Affairs Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri were also unavailable for comment.

