Heart and Soul major attraction

Ian Venganai

BY DUDUZILE NDLUKULWANI

ALPHA Media Holdings’ (AMHs) Heart and Soul online radio and television station have been major attractions, with visitors to the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) mobbing the company’s debut appearance at the annual exhibition conference.

There was an influx of exhibitors for the past two days at the AMH stand, where listeners enjoyed the rare opportunity to mix and mingle with their radio and television idols.

Heart and Soul Broadcasting Services chief executive and AMH chief operating officer Kangai Maukazuva said the media group was excited about debuting Heart and Soul at the ZITF which ends on Saturday.

“In addition to the existing portfolio of our publications and online platform, we have added Heart and Soul Broadcasting Services, which is a radio and television service that we offer on digital platforms,” Maukazuva said.

“We have deliberately made it (Heart and Soul) more dominant on our ZITF stand as digital is the future of the media business.”

Ian Venganai, the Heart and Soul station manager, said the excitement shown by exhibitors to the online radio and television was because “it is the first digital tele-radio that offers informative entertainment to a global audience.”

AMH — who are the publishers of NewsDay, NewsDay Weekender, Southern Eye, Zimbabwe Independent and The Standard — were awarded a broadcasting licence last year.