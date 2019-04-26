Manyuchi sets sights on grand comeback

BY HENRY MHARA

BOXING star Charles Manyuchi is ready to resuscitate his career which took a downturn in recent times, and is targeting to reclaim the World Boxing Council (WBC) Silver welterweight belt, which he lost two years ago.

The 29-year-old lost the WBC title to Quadratillo Abduqaxorov in Singapore in 2017, a defeat that ended his run of 17 consecutive victories.

He was so devastated by the defeat that at one point he contemplated quitting the sport that has given him so much fame and fortune — to focus on his thriving boxing academy.

However, it seems Manyuchi has picked himself up again, and wants to press the restart button on his career.

“It’s not easy because I was thinking, can I quit or should I go on, but in the end I decided to continue because losing is part of the game. So I can assure my supporters that I’m not giving up just yet. I still feel that I have at least four years in me to fight. I feel I still have a long way to go,” Manyuchi said.

“Sometimes people quit because of frustration and I had decided to give up on myself, but I have picked myself up and no one can discourage me now. I can go on because, like I said, losing is part of sport. Even big sporting institutions like Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea lose, so why would I quit because of losing? Even cerebrated boxers like Manny Pacquiao have lost matches before, but they managed to pick themselves up and return to the top. Charles Manyuchi is back to restore his career.”

He will face-off with Pablo Ezekiel Acosta of Argentina on May 25 at the Harare International Conference Centre in the main bout of a bill with eleven supporting acts.

The fight, sponsored by Delight Credit and promoted by Prosper Chibaya, is dubbed Restoration Boxing Night.

“The preparations are almost done for the fight, and I’m ready to restore the legacy of Charles Manyuchi next month against the Argentinian. My target is to go for a re-match with Quadratillo from Singapore. I will not stop until I reach that target.”

“Acosta is a good boxer, and I will not underrate him. This will be the start of the restoration process for Charles, for my academy and for Zimbabwe, I will not disappoint.”

