Villager devoured by crocs in Runder River

By RICHARD MUPONDE

A 40-YEAR-OLD Zvishavane man died over the weekend after he was devoured by crocodiles while on a fishing expedition in the Runde River.

Tawanda Ranganai’s body parts were discovered the following morning by villagers.

Midlands police spokesperson Ethel Mukwende yesterday confirmed the incident.

“Yes, I can confirm the death of Ranganai of Chief Masunda in Zvishavane who was attacked and killed by a crocodile while fishing in Runde River on April 20 at 6pm.

“We are still carrying our investigations on the matter. We appeal to members of the public not to get into water bodies for their own safety. They must desist from getting into crocodile-infested rivers such as Runde River,” Mukwende said.

A source close to the case said Ranganai was a well-known fisherman in the area.

“On the day he met his fate, he left his homestead in the afternoon with his nets, going to Runde River. However, he did not come home early as he usually did, prompting his wife to inform other villagers. They went to the river to investigate, but they could not see anything since it was already dark,” said the source.

The source said villagers, together with Ranganai‘s wife, went back to the river the following morning and discovered body parts floating on the water.

“It appeared he was not devoured by one crocodile, because there were chunks of meat strewn around the river, showing there had been a scramble by a number of crocodiles to maul him. A police report was made and some of the body parts recovered, but no crocodile has been shot to recover some of the missing body parts,” he said.

In November last year, a 10-year-old boy from Chiredzi was fatally attacked by a crocodile during a fishing expedition in Runde River and his body was never found.

Adonia Mapuranga of Hippo Valley Estates was also attacked on a river bank just before coming out of the water. He fell back into the water and the crocodile dragged him to the bottom of the river.

