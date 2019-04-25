New theatre venue nears completion

Kundai Marunya Arts Correspondent

Jason Mpepho Little Theatre is now nearing completion, with owners earmarking next month for its official opening.

Located in Eastlea, the 200 seater venue comes to complement two already existing theatres in the capital, Reps Theatre and Theatre In The Park (TITP).

“We appreciate many strides made by existing theatres in Harare and Zimbabwe as a whole,” said Patsime Trust director Jason Mpepho.

“We are establishing ourselves not as a competitor but rather to compliment the efforts of our fellow theatre houses to foster the growth of the arts in the country.”

The venue comes at a time when theatre practitioners are facing a shortage entertainment spots to do their performances, particularly here in Harare.

Some artists are now resorting to using schools and university halls to host both festivals and productions.

Jason Mpepho Little Theatre has been under construction since November last year.

Once complete, it will host various theatrical productions as well as other arts events.

“We plan to hit the ground running and put up events as well as projects that cater for every one of all ages, showcasing mainstream theatre stage plays, theatre in education productions, poetry slams, dance classes, movie nights and Friday night live events,” he said.

“My desire is that this theatre can be an agent of social change and positive development.”

Patsime Trust is a theatre organisation that uses theatre and other communication strategies to provide information on various development issues.

The theatre is the brain child of Mpepho who sought to make it an open forum, a safe space for growth, innovation and creativity for artists.

“It is going to be a hub where artists of all forms be it dancers, singers, poets, actors, musicians, directors and producers will converge showcase and express their talent,” said Mpepho.

