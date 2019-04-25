Busy weekend in store for arts

Entertainment Reporters

It’s a busy weekend with various entertainment events lined up around the country.

Though different entertainers will be working tirelessly to give their fans a good time, these are the four most biggest events that will attract attention.

ZITF showdown bash

Celebrated musicians will descend on Bulawayo’s Queens Sports Club this Saturday taking advantage of visitors that are in the city for the annual Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

Dubbed “Showdown Bash”, the annual concert held on the last day of ZITF has a strong line-up of celebrated musicians including Jah Prayzah, EXQ, Winky D, Takura, Novuyo Seagirl, and Sungura Masters.

Speaking on behalf of promoters DTL Records, Deenosh (real name Kudzai Matondo) said the line-up is their strongest in three years.

“This is our third year running the event. We first had Jah Prayzah, in the next year Winky D, now we have decided to have both artists and others who have been doing well in the past two years,” he said.

Patoranking confesses love for Zimbabwe

Nigerian reggae-dancehall artist Patoranking (real name Patrick Nnaemeka Okori) who is in the country for a once-off show at HICC tonight has confessed his love for Zimbabwe.

Speaking at a press conference, the “My Woman” hit-maker said he fell in love with the country through its music influence.

“I have love for Zimbabwe and I have come with a nine months’ pregnancy ready to deliver to my fans on the stage.

“This country is beautiful and blessed as it is the only African country in which Bob Marley came to perform with his band; and Bob Marley is my major music influencer,” he said.

Patoranking will share stage with celebrated locals including Jah Prayzah, Winky D, Takura, Nutty O, Sulumani Chimbetu, Shashl, and Jah Signal.

All set for Miss UZ

It’s time again for one of the biggest beauty pageants in the country, Miss University of Zimbabwe.

Hosted by the Rotaract UZ, the pageant will be held at the university campus’ Great Hall.

A bevy of 15 beauties will vie for the coveted title which is running under the theme, ‘Light the passion, share the dream’ in a bid to celebrate the girl’s talents.

Ultimate Motor Battle

Longchen Plaza will on Saturday host the Ultimate Motor Battle.

Organised by Led Mark Motors, the event will see each team bringing ten cars to compete in five categories namely best interiors, best biker, best vintage, best sound system and best team of the year.

Winners will get gift vouchers and vehicle care kits.

